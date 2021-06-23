BBNaija Reunion: I Had Sex With Praise, He Didn’t Last Five Minutes – Ka3na

Ka3na has admitted that she and Praise had sec during the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show.

She disclosed this at the BBNaija Reunion show for ex-housemates of the reality TV show.

This is after initial denial that no such thing as sex occurred between them.

Opening up, Ka3na said she had sex with Praise because he said he was never going to have anything to do with her. She added that he didn’t last up to five minutes.

She said, “ I and Praise became very close, he gave me a massage. I told him that I was drawn to him because I felt we were in the same circle.

“I am separated from my husband, you have a fiancée and we don’t need much from each other.

“He had a conversation with Lucy and Dorathy that he is in the house for the game. Praise said he knows I like him but he can never have anything to do with me.

“Nobody does that to me. Don’t speak low of me. Remember what happened? I called you to my bed and had sex with you.

“He didn’t last for five seconds. After all the rubbish you said, you didn’t even last 5 seconds.

“He also came to my hotel room again, maybe to redeem himself. We had Sex and he didn’t even last 10 second.”