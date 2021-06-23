Entertainment

BBNaija Reunion: I Gave Brighto Oral Sex, Dorathy Admits

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
1

Dorathy has admitted that she gave Brighto oral sex during their time in the BBNaija 2020 edition.

She said this during the BBNaija Reunion show held for ex-housemates of the 2020 edition of the reality TV show.

According to Dorathy, after giving oral sex to Brighto, he totally ignored her the following day.

Dorathy said: “I gave Brighto a blow job, I admit with my full chest.

“ After suck*ng Brighto’s dick he didn’t check on me the next day, he just walked past me and acted like nothing happened.”

