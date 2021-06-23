Entertainment
BBNaija Reunion: I Gave Brighto Oral Sex, Dorathy Admits
Dorathy has admitted that she gave Brighto oral sex during their time in the BBNaija 2020 edition.
She said this during the BBNaija Reunion show held for ex-housemates of the 2020 edition of the reality TV show.
According to Dorathy, after giving oral sex to Brighto, he totally ignored her the following day.
Dorathy said: “I gave Brighto a blow job, I admit with my full chest.
“ After suck*ng Brighto’s dick he didn’t check on me the next day, he just walked past me and acted like nothing happened.”