BBNaija Reunion: I Fell Out With Dorathy Because Of Ozo – Nengi

Nengi has said she fell out with Dorathy because of the relationship she kept with Ozo at the 2020 edition of the reality TV show, BBnaija.

Nengi said this while speaking at the BBNaija Reunion shown for ex-housemates.

“Initially, I didn’t have any issues with her. I even ate her food and still did everything with her.

“I felt like we were good but I also feel Ozo played a part and I told him that he can’t continue to keep saying bad things about someone you are with, to someone else and expect the energy between them to be good.

“For me, If my sister comes to me and each time she keeps saying something bad about a particular person, definitely I will feel somehow towards the person. I will feel some type of resentment.

“I have even told him that he was part of the reason I and Dorathy had a fallout. But it’s actually a past tense now,” she said.