BBNaija Reunion: Housemates Were Threatened By My Presence – Prince

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Prince has said the housemates at the 2020 edition of the show were threatened by his presence in the house.

Prince said this during the BBNaija Reunion show held for ex-housemates of the 2020 edition of the reality TV show.

Being specific, he mentioned Neo and Vee as the housemates who found him to be a problem to their continued stay at the housse.

“I felt offended that the housemates during competitions conspired against me sometimes.

“I feel they were threatened by me in the house.

“I don’t care right now if they still see me as a threat though,” Prince said.