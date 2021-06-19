BBNaija Reunion: Ex-Housemates Gave Blowjobs – Wathoni

Former BBNaija housemate, Wathoni has said blowjobs were done by former housemates during the 2020 edition of the reality TV show.

She said this during the BBNaija Reunion show held for former housemates of the 2020 edition of the reality TV show won by Laycon.

This was when she was discussing the closeness between Ozo and Dorathy.

Wathoni said, “I feel like Dorathy liked Ozo because, from the first night, they shared a bed, they were inseparable.

“When Ozo’s triangle with Nengi began, Dorathy got irritated anytime Ozo brings up his issue with Nengi. I think if she liked him as a friend, she won’t get upset when he discusses his issues about Nengi.”

Dorathy wasn’t pleased with what Wathoni was saying and tried to interrupt but the latter kept on talking.

“I don’t know what’s with all these emotions. I am here to speak also. I didn’t go around giving blowjob in the house for that matter,” she said.