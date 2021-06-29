BBNaija Reunion: Erica Reveals Why She Has Not Reconciled With Laycon

Erica has revealed why she is yet to reconcile with Laycon, the 2020 BBNaija Reality TV show winner.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the how because of an altercation with Laycon.

Speaking during the BBNaija Reunion show for ex-housemates, Erica revealed that she cannot be stupid again in the case of Laycon.

Erica said: “I will never be stupid again that’s why I didn’t say anything to him and tried to reconcile.

“I feel stupid for saying he’s my best friend and had my back in the house.”

Kidd agreed to Erica’s decision, adding that Erica and Laycon are adults who are busy and do not need to speak to each other.

“I don’t think I need to push Erica to talk to him. I think it’s good for her energy and that’s her decision.

“Her closure may not be to her speaking to him. When time goes on, maybe they will reach out to each other and make up.”