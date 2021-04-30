BBNaija Organisers Announce Date For Season 6

Organizers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija reality show has announced a new date for auditioning of season 6.

A post on its Verified Twitter page said that auditioning for the show would commence from 3rd to 16th of May 2021.

Those interested in participating in the reality show are expected to log on to AfricaMagic.tv/bbaudtion, upload a 2 minute video introducing themselves, telling Big Brother why they should Ben in the house this season.

It added that audition is free and open to persons who are 21-year old and above with a valid identity document.

The organizers also said those who partook in their ex early access audition shouldn’t audition again.