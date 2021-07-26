BBNaija: Maria Stuns In Bikini Photos

Maria Chike Benjamin is one of the eleven female contestants in this year’s BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye’ competition.

See her Bikini photos and profile below.

Full name: Maria Chike Agueze

Maria is a 29-year-old former air hostess, turned realtor who enjoys cooking, exercising, hiking, acting, and dancing. Maria prides herself on being a loving and kind-hearted individual who is always looking for new adventures. Her travels have taken her around the world and to all continents, except Antarctica.

Though she speaks of herself as “a symbol of love in human form”, people are often shocked by her stern side when they cross her or take her for granted. “I can get extreme when disrespected to the fullest”.

Having a go-getter attitude is one of her favourite character traits. Despite being hard-working, Maria enjoys having a glass of red wine when she needs a break.