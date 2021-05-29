Entertainment

BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Premieres June 17

The official date for the premiering of the BBNaija Season 5 Lockdown reunion show has been revealed.

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, in a post via her Instagram account on Friday evening, revealed that the reunion show will begin June 17, 2021.

“The Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” reunion is set to premier on the 17th of June 2021.

“Save the date and stay glued to your screen,” she wrote.

The show is to be hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, who will revisit some highlights and memorable moments from the 2020 season 5 edition won by Laycon.

The reunion show, which is usually characterized with drama, gives the ex-housemates the opportunity to clear the air, express their feelings and settle their differences towards each other.

The show also offers fans another opportunity to get to see their favourite housemates together on their TV screens.

Recall that the organizers had earlier announced the commencement of Big Brother Naija Season 6 Edition with an open call for the season 6 audition.

