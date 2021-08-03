BBNaija: I’ve Had Threesome, Would Live To Again – Maria

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Maria has revealed during the Truth or Dare game with housemates that she has had threesome before.

She disclosed this when asked by Tega, a fellow female housemate in the ongoing BBNaija Season 6.

Tega had asked if she would love to try a threesome, to which she responded yes.

According to her, “I’ve had a threesome, with a girl and a guy.

“I’ll love to have a threesome after I leave the house too.”

Meanwhile, Maria and Pere nominated Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi and Yousef for possible eviction this week.

She and Pere entered the BBNaija house as wild cards, otherwise known as fake housemates.

The failure of other housemates to point them out as fake housemates earned them the right to be called legitimate housemates.