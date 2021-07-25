Entertainment

BBNaija: I’ve Been Married Before – Boma

Damola Areo1 hour ago
BBNaija reality TV star, Boma has revealed that he had been married before and that the marriage suffered a crash.

Speaking inside the BBNaija Season 6 house, Boma said the marriage crashed in 2017.

However, he considers the period a turnaround for himself.

Boma said, “I have been married before, my marriage scattered and everything happened in 2017.

“2017, for me, was a turnaround.”

Boma and other housemates are contesting to leave the house with N90 million which is the grand prize the winner will walk home with.

They were unveiled last night while their female counterparts will be unveiled later today as the BBNaija show goes into full swing.

