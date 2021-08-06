BBNaija Is Immoral, Should Be Banned – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has said the popular reality TV show, BBNaija, is immoral.

This is as the group urged the federal government to ban the show.

This was disclosed by the AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, who spoke to Daily Post.

According to Shettima: “It’s a calamity as far as I am concerned; I have never believed in BBNaija and do not believe it is right because the show is an act of immorality. Such a show should not be encouraged.

“I have often said this show promotes immorality and the Nigerian government should please ban it, it should not be allowed to be aired in our country.

“You see, a lot of people watch to see immorality acts, those sex things displaying their nakedness, and they have made it look like a ‘blue film;’ so, this must be discouraged.

“I urge true lovers of the country to join hands and call the attention of the government on the implication of this programme which must be discouraged.”