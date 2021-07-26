BBNaija: I’m Married With A Son – Tega

New BBNaija housemate, Tega has revealed that she is married with a four-year-old son.

She said, “My marriage will be four years in August. My husband proposed to me on a football pitch.

“I also have a 4-year-old son.”

Profile

Full name: Tega Dominic

29-year-old mother of one Tega is a business owner who loves dancing, travelling, DIY and photography. When she’s not doing any of the above, you can catch Tega swimming, or being the life of a party.

Her “small circle of friends” describes her as easy-going and a great cook – although she thinks that’s debatable, while she speaks of herself as outgoing, enthusiastic and passionate about the things she loves. Tega is always willing to learn and tries to look at difficult situations as an avenue to learn and grow.

One of Tega’s favourite things is motherhood, because it has changed her perspective on a lot and makes her look forward to all the things life will bring her way.