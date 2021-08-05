Entertainment

BBNaija: I’ll Get Pregnant This Year, With Or Without Husband –Princess

The former taxi driver said she wants to get pregnant before her birthday in January 2022.

In a conversation with Tega and Jackie B, Princess said ”I want to get pregnant before my next birthday. With or without a husband I will get pregnant.”

When asked if she has a prospective baby daddy, Princess said she had someone but is not sure of the situation now.

“I had someone in mind before coming to the house but I can’t tell if he would still be available,” she added.

