BBNaija: I Lost My Virginity To A Prostitute – Sammie

BBNaija Season 6 housemate. Sammie has revealed that he lost his virginity to a prostitute when he was 17.

The 26-year-old student of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU made this known during a discussion with a female housemate, Angel.

Sammie said, “I was disvirgined by an ashewo (Prostitute) at the age of 17.

“That’s my first sexual experience.”

Sammie and Angel have been getting along since the show began last Sunday.

Angel also recently told him that she finds guys of his kind attractive.

They have recently been seen cuddling each other, leading fans to believe they may become an item in the house later on.