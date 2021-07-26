BBNaija: I Have 17 Piercings – Arin

The fifth female housemate introduced into the BBNaija House, Arin, has revealed that she has 17 piercings in her body.

This was after she was unveiled last night alongside other female contestants.

She said: “I had 23 piercings but closed seven. So, I have 17 piercings now.

“I’m a curator, I’m bringing creativity into the house.

“I’m also expressive and could be reactive.”

Full name: Arinola Olowoporoku

Multi-faceted Arin is a 29-year-old feminist, millennial Pisces who was raised in a polygamous home in Lagos. She is a fashion designer and an independent arts and culture curator dedicated to promoting the contemporary visual arts in Africa.

She is an emotional, strong, creative, opinionated and unapologetically expressive person, describing herself as “having no filter most times”. She loves to live life uninhibited and wants to be in Big Brother house because she believes it is a platform tailor made for young people like her to thrive and come into themselves.

Arin is eclectic, loves piercings and loves to dye her hair blue.