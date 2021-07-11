Entertainment

BBNaija: I Got Sacked After Telling My Boss To Stop Touching Me – Tochi

BBNaija reality TV show star, Tochukwu Okechukwu has revealed how he got sacked after he turned down his madam’s advances.

According to him, after he told his boss to stop touching him, he got a sack letter the following day.

His tweet read: “I remember three years ago, I was sacked from a job because I told my madam to stop touching me unnecessarily!

“On the next day, she called me into her office and said she can’t be paying me salary anymore just like that. I saw hell.”

