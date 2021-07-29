Entertainment

BBNaija: I Feel Neglected In The House – Sasskay

Damola Areo5 hours ago
BBNaija reality TV star. Sasskay has said she feels neglected in the show because she is younger than other housemates in the Season 6 edition of the show.

According to her, every other housemate has a clique or an alliance except her.

She disclosed this during her diary session with Big Borther.

“I feel left out because it seems everyone has a clique or alliance.

“I think it’s also because I’m the youngest in the house and every other person,” Sasskay said.

Biggie, responding, advised her to be herself and make friends despite her challenge.

“If you feel left out don’t hesitate to make any kind of friendship or alliance. Be yourself.”

