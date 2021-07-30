BBNaija: I Don’t Want A Relationship – Liquorose

BBNaija female housemate in the Season 6 edition of the popular reality TV show, Liquorose has said she doesn’t want to engage in any relationship.

She said this while speaking with Yousef and Nini inside the BBNaija House.

According to her, she will be good just watching from afar as things unfold inside the house instead of engaging in relationships.

“I don’t want to be in any relationship, I just want to be a spectator watching everything, everyone from afar.

“I don’t want to be involved in any of those relationship things,” Liquorose said.