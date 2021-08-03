BBNaija: How I Felt When Tega Had Her Nipple Sucked On TV – Husband

The husband of BBNaija female housemate, Tega, has revealed how he felt about his wife and the mother of his child having her nipple sucked by a make housemate on live television.

According to him, he’s not bothered because his wife is an actress.

See sreenshot and comment below.

Omalicha said, “LMAO 😂🤣 oga, I hope you will keep this same energy in the weeks and months to come because the content you signed up for might overwhelm you. Be forming boss there oooooo.”

Anonymous wrote: “Marriage is a sacred institution, if you have any respect for God don’t rubbish it. Shameless couple.”

The Lone Ranger said, “This man is the most useless man alive. He doesn’t love his wife. All he wants is for her to win even if she has to fuck on national tv.”