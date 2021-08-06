BBNaija: Fans Slams Liquorose For Saying Angel Dresses Half-Naked

Fans of the BBNaija reality TV show have slammed one of the female housemates in the Season 6 edition of the show, Liquorose over her comment on Angel.

Liquorose ad accused Angel of dressing half-naked just to get the attention of the male housemates.

She said: “Nobody talks about Angel even though she walks around half naked every day because she be human being.

“I understand she’s 21 but we know she dresses like that to attract the boys in the house.”

See reactions from fans of the show below.

@Kosi “See the subtle slut shaming from Liquorose, what does she mean by “Angel goes half naked in the house so she can get all the men?”

@Kennyluv “That isn’t slut shaming but the truth she does walks naked so there’s no lie in there.”

@Aurasynell “While we’re also on the same wavelength, Liquorose never slut shamed Angel she simply presented her friends with the tactics angel is using to lure and compell the attention of the men in the house, with the hopes of sinking ships.”

@Noxie “Slut shaming Angel is wrong but that’s what you get when you stick your nose where it doesn’t belong.”

@El_Faruqq “Slut shaming would have to be when you actually slut shame, not when you are stating the obvious, who doesn’t know she loves to parade herself naked in the name of body positivity or whatever the f they call it? For the umpteenth time, leave Liquorose alone.”

@Otunba “Beatrice and Angel were right, Liquorose is the one forcing herself on Emmanuel and it’s not bad, the guy doesn’t even reciprocate the same energy she gives, but it was wrong for Liquorose to slut shame Angel to some of the male housemates.”

@Lonewolf “If Liquorose slut-shamed Angel then I’m very disappointed. I honestly don’t care what was said, you never slut shame anyone period.”

@Achalugo “Why did Liquorose not confront Angel and Beatrice immediately, and if she felt she couldn’t and then went to talk about it with the guys, why the slut-shaming. She could have made her point without that, even though I know she was angry and probably hurt.”

@Babygirl “Truth is Bitter! Liquorose doesn’t want to entertain the fact that Emmanuel is obviously not into her so instead of getting the message she’s attacking the messenger. Slut-shaming Angel because of Emmanuel.”