BBNaija: Condoms Have Reduced, Maria Announces

Damola Areo4 hours ago
6
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Maria has revealed that condoms in the house have reduced drastically.

Maria made this known while speaking to Liquorose, Emmanuel and Nini in the Blue room

Maria said she feels people are making love in the house as the condoms have reduced from 32 to just 16.

“Condoms have reduced in this house. We have just 16 left out of 32.

“I feel like some people have been making love,” Maria said.

Nini also nodded her head in affirmation, saying she has heard noises at night of people making love.

