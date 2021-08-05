BBNaija: Biggie Issues Maria Warning Over Microphone Infringement

BBNaija housemate Maria has been issued the first warning in the ongoing Season 6 of the popular reality TV show.

Maria was handed the warning by Biggie over microphone infringement.

Biggie said: “Maria this is your first warning on microphone infringement.

“Please fix your microphone.”

If she gets three strikes, she would risk the chance of getting evicted from the show.

Maria had entered the BBNaija house as a fake housemate alongside Pere.

The failure of other housemates to spot them made Biggie announce them as legitimate housemates henceforth.

This was after housemates were made to nominate those who perceive to be fake housemates among them.