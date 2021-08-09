BBNaija: Arin, Emmanuel, Niyi, Princess, Tega, Saskay Up For Eviction

BBNaija has announced the housemates who are up for eviction from the Season 6 edition of the reality TV show.

Recall that Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice were on Sunday evicted from the show.

Shortly after their eviction, four new contestants were introduced into the house. They include Michael, JMK, Queen and Kayvee.

The BBNaija housemates who are now up for eviction are Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Tega and Saskay.

The winner of the BBNaija Season 6 reality TV show will walk home with the sum of N90 million and other prizes.

The last edition tagged Lockdown was won by rapper Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon.