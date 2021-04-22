News

Bayelsa To Launch Security Outfit Codenamed Operation Doo-Akpo

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0
Duoye Diri
Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri

Bayelsa State government has said it would soon re-launch its security outfit,  codenamed, “Operation Doo- Akpo”.

The state aid that the outfit will be to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while meeting with traditional rulers from Yenagoa Local Government Area in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, while restating the need for traditional rulers to be vigilant and take charge of security in their domains, reminded them of the acts of banditry and wanton destruction of lives and property in other parts of the country.

His words: “We are trying to revamp Doo-Akpo. In the next couple of months, it will be back to its usual capacity of responding to distress calls promptly. They are being equipped.

“In terms of maritime security, we are not leaving anything to chance. Very soon, we will work with the House of Assembly to get a law on maritime curfew, so that no speed boats will move at 7 p.m., except on special duty. We will then activate the Marine Police.”

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
0

Related Articles

NDLEA Recruitment: Agency Provides Fresh Update On Aptitude Test

NDLEA Cautions Against Drug Abuse, Vows To Track Down Offenders

1 hour ago
FAAN Official Arrested For Stealing $600’ From Pilgrim

Benin Airport Experiencing Power Outage -FAAN

19 hours ago

Reps Minority Leader Joins Calls For Pantami’s Removal

19 hours ago
EFCC

Anti-graft War: EFCC Tasks Bank Compliance Officers On Cooperation

21 hours ago
Back to top button