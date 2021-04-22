Bayelsa To Launch Security Outfit Codenamed Operation Doo-Akpo

Bayelsa State government has said it would soon re-launch its security outfit, codenamed, “Operation Doo- Akpo”.

The state aid that the outfit will be to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while meeting with traditional rulers from Yenagoa Local Government Area in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, while restating the need for traditional rulers to be vigilant and take charge of security in their domains, reminded them of the acts of banditry and wanton destruction of lives and property in other parts of the country.

His words: “We are trying to revamp Doo-Akpo. In the next couple of months, it will be back to its usual capacity of responding to distress calls promptly. They are being equipped.

“In terms of maritime security, we are not leaving anything to chance. Very soon, we will work with the House of Assembly to get a law on maritime curfew, so that no speed boats will move at 7 p.m., except on special duty. We will then activate the Marine Police.”