Bayelsa Impounds 34 Cows For Flouting Ban On Open Grazing

34 cows have been impounded in Yenegooa, the Bayelsa State capital for alleged violation of the state’s anti-open grazing law.

This was done by the Bayelsa Livestock Management Committee (BSLMC) when the cows were found around Bayelsa Palm Estate.

BSLMC chairman, Mr David Alagoa, said some of the cows were found grazing on farmlands.

“Over time, the communities around Bayelsa Palm Estate have become open fields for the cows because the herders are moving them and trekking around the area.

“We have been monitoring their movements over time and we decided to do a surprise hit.

“We are going to follow the law that states that when we impound, there is also a fee to be paid in that process and I want to assure you that we are going to follow the law,”Alagoa said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Mr Agberebi Akpoebi, said the committee was working in synergy with its local government operatives to see that the anti-open grazing law in the state is fully enforced.

“If they (operatives) see cows anywhere in the state, they let us know. We go and verify and we take the necessary steps to make sure they do not embark on open grazing anymore,“ Akpoebi said.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Bayelsa, Mr Aminu Alhassan, said that a lot of sensitisation had been carried out before the committee started to enforce the law.

“The management of the situation is very clear. We were all part of the law that brought about the anti-open grazing and we are very conversant with it.

“We have sensitised everybody and the way we have done it now, even the least person in the business of livestock is fully aware.

“The only thing is that implementation is taking some slow dimension because there are still some people who are adamant about compliance.

“We have just started taking actions to ensure that the law takes its course so that nobody can truncate it,”Alhassan said.