Bawa Identifies Reason For Trafficking, Smuggling

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has bled financial incentives for the smuggling and human trafficking experienced in Nigeria.

The EFCC boss said criminal activities surrounding TIPSOM generates 150 billion dollars annually globally, adding that investigation into financial aspects of it could assist law enforcement officers to curb the menace.

He said this at a training workshop on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (TIPSOM) Financial and Asset investigation held in Abuja on Tuesday.

”Investigation and prosecution of human traffickers and smugglers must, therefore, be strengthened to curb the menace.

“Prosecution will uphold the rule of law, ensure community safety, protect victims and help to prevent future crime,’ he said.

