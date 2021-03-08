Bawa Addresses Staff, Harps on Discipline

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa on Monday, March 8, 2021 addressed staff of the Commission at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja, with an appeal to all personnel to be disciplined and dedicated to their duties.

“All Staff are important in this fight against corruption from the top to the least. So, I invite everyone to bring ideas and best practices that will help to organize and recalibrate the Commission in order to make it a better place.

I am a part of you and I know the challenges, “he said.

Bawa promised to prioritize staff welfare and systems improvement through application of digital technology and intelligence during his tenure.

The EFCC boss expressed a desire to operate an open door policy. To this end, he made his personal phone number available to all staff, stating that he will be receptive to ideas that will take the Commission to new heights.

He was also at the Abuja Zonal Office and the EFCC Academy where similar meeting took place.