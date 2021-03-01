Headline

Bauchi Governor’s Convoy Involved In Accident

Damola Areo6 mins ago
0
The older brother to the Bauchi State Governor Adamu Mohammed Duguri has been kidnapped. He was allegedly whisked away around 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis. Although efforts to reach the Police to confirm the incident have been unsuccessful, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor confirmed it to Channels Television.
Gov. Bala Mohammed

An accident involving the convoy of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has left 10 policemen injured.

The accident occurred on Monday March 1, while the governor was inspecting a 60- kilometer road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA).

It was gathered that the Toyota Hilux conveying the police officers veered off the road around 1:30 p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

No life was lost and those injured have been taken to Bununu general hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment.

Tags
Damola Areo6 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Why We Are Against Amotekun Security Outfit - Miyetti Allah

North To Stop Food Supply Till Fulani Are Safe In South

7 mins ago
Coronavirus: Number Of Infected Health Workers In Nigeria Revealed

Nigerian Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad Must Get Test Before Arriving – Minister

4 hours ago

Yakasai Denied Access To Lawyer In DSS Custody – Father

4 hours ago
Fani-Kayode

Insecurity Could Lead Nigeria Into Civil War – Fani-Kayode

7 hours ago
Back to top button