Bauchi Governor’s Convoy Involved In Accident

An accident involving the convoy of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has left 10 policemen injured.

The accident occurred on Monday March 1, while the governor was inspecting a 60- kilometer road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA).

It was gathered that the Toyota Hilux conveying the police officers veered off the road around 1:30 p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

No life was lost and those injured have been taken to Bununu general hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment.