Bauchi Governor Will Soon Join APC – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, will soon join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Zulum id this when he helped commission the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Government House for Bauchi State.

He was in Bauchi for the 4th North-East Governors’ Forum meeting.

“The only quarrel that I am having with my colleague, the Governor of Bauchi State is his refusal to come into the APC.

“But inshallah, very soon, he will join us. He’ll join the Progressives. I am here to support him.”