Basketball: Real Madrid Sign Thomas Heurtel

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Real Madrid have signed Thomas Heurtel for the next campaign.

Madrid signed the deal withHeurtel who is regarded as one of Europe’s best point guards.

He comes from Asvel Villeurbanne, French league and cup champions this season, where he’s averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 assists and a PIR of 17.

On their website, Madrid described Heurtel as “a hugely talented player who scores bags of points and is capable of deciding games.

“The new madridista ace is a gifted shooter and is prolific in terms of assists. In his 11 Euroleague games, he’s averaged 9.7 points, 5.4 assists and a PIR of 11.2. The fifth-highest assist-maker in the competition’s history, he boasts the best average per 40 minutes (9.4). He also topped the assist charts for two consecutive campaigns with an average of 6.3 (2014-15) and 7.9 (2015-16).”

6

