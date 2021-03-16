Entertainment

Barry Jhay Cleared By Ghana Police Of Kashy’s Death

Nigerian singer Barry Jhay who was arrested in Ghana in connection to the death of his label boss Karshy Gordon, has been cleared of the murder charges by the Ghanaian police.

A report of an investigation carried out by the Ghanaian police, revealed that Barry was attacked by Karshy shortly after the record label boss’ girlfriend rushed in to where he was recording a song to report that he (Karshy) was behaving abnormally.

The police report disclosed that Karshy jumped down from the 4th floor of the hotel they lodged in, 12 minutes after Barry who he reportedly attacked with a knife fled the scene. It was further learnt that an eyewitness and CCTV footage corroborated the claim.

This is also coming days after Karshy’s girlfriend, Ada disclosed that Barry had no hand in his death.

Read the report below;

Nigerian Singer Barry Jhay cleared of killing label boss, Karshy Gordon by Ghanaian police (read police report)

