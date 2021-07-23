Sports

Barcelona President Opens Up On Club’s Decision On Griezmann

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Griezmann and Quique Setien
Griezmann and Quique Setien (img credit FCNaija)

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has said the club is still relying on forward Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid but has had a tough time delivering as expected of him.

However, Laporta believes the club still need the player whose contract doesn’t expire until 2024.

“Griezmann is a Barca player, he has a contract until 2024 and unless circumstances change, we are counting on him.

“There have been some movements on the market and we can’t deny that there’s been interest in him. That’s a sign of his quality.

“It’s a special market and you have to use your imagination, perhaps thinking in swap deals, but we value Antoine a lot. The club made a big investment in him and we are happy with him,” Laporta said at Memphis Depay’s presentation.

