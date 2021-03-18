Barcelona President Laporta Says Messi Can’t Leave Club

New Barcelona President, Joan Laporta has told the club’s captain Lionel Messi that he cannot leave the club now.

Mesi’s continued stay at the club has been a subject of speculation with his contract with the club ending this summer.

Manchester City City and Paris St German are currently tipped to be his destination should he leave Barcelona.

However, Laporta who returned as President after winning an election with a landslide said the Argentine cannot leave.

Both men were part of the golden age of Barcelona before Laporta left in 2010.

“I am here to make decisions, like convincing Leo (Messi) to carry on, taking advantage of the fact that he is here.

“You know the affection I hold for you and we will do whatever it takes to keep you here. You know you cannot leave, Leo,” Laporta said.