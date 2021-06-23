Barcelona Plotting To Lure Ronaldo

Barcelona are offering three players to Juventus in order to signed Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his contract in Turin, has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Diario AS reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is formulating an audacious plan to lure Ronaldo to Barcelona where he will unite with Lionel Messi.

The prospect of Ronaldo and Messi playing for the same team is something improbable which has fascinated football fans over the last decade.

Messi and Ronaldo are entering the last years of their careers and it becomes more possible they will pen short-term deals with the highest bidder.

The reports say that in the eyes of Barcelona president, Laporta there is no proposal more enticing for Ronaldo than the prospect of playing alongside Messi.

And, according to the report, the Barcelona supremo is working hard to pull off a sensational swoop for Ronaldo from Juventus.

It reports that Laporta will offer Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto to Juventus In order to realise the deal.

Source: Daily Post