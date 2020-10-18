Barcelona Lose To Getafe With Messi On The Pitch

Barcelona have lost their first game under new manager Ronald Koeman even with Lionel Messi on the pitch.

The club lost 1-0 to Getafe on Sunday with Jaime Mata netting from the penalty spot.

The penalty was awarded after Frenkie de Jong stepped on the foot of Djene Dakonam.

Messi had a chance on goal but his shot hit the post. Antoine Griezmann missed an even clearer chance before halftime, blazing over when through on goal unchallenged.

Their loss followed champions, Real Madrid’s shock 1-0 defeat at home to Cadiz earlier on Saturday.

lt also left FC Barcelona ninth in the standings with seven points after four games, a week before the ‘Clasico’ at home to Madrid.