Barcelona Ban Messi

Damola Areo6 hours ago
Barcelona vs Eibar: 'I'll Not Wash My Clothes After Receiving Messi's Hugs'
Messi during a home match against Arsenal on August 4, 2019. JOAN MONFORT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Barcelona have banned captain, Lionel Messi, from participating in the club’s training.

AS reports that Messi will not be training at Barcelona until he signs a new contract with the Camp Nou club.

The Argentina captain has been a free agent since July 1.

Despite an announcement that the Barca number 10 would sign a five-year contract, the deal is yet to be signed.

Due to Barcelona’s financial struggles, Messi has been forced to accept a pay cut in order to remain at the club.

The deal will reportedly see Messi take a 50 per cent pay cut.

Messi’s previous contract expired on June 30, meaning that he has been a free agent since July 1 but he is unlikely to agree terms elsewhere.

Messi is currently enjoying an extended holiday after representing his country at the Copa America last month.

The 34-year-old captained Argentina to the title in South America as they beat hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Source: Daily Post

