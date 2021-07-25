Headline

Baptist School Students Released From Bandits’ Captivity

Damola Areo1 hour ago
3
bethel baptist school

The students abducted by bandits from Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna have regained their freedom.

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Joseph Hayab confirmed this on Sunday.

He could not confirm if it is all the abducted students that were released.

121 students had been abducted by bandits who stormed their school located along the Kaduna – Kachia Highway, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

This took place on July 5 following a raid on their school,

More to follow…

