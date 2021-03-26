Baptist Conference Press Release On Hijab Crisis In Kwara

A PRESS RELEASED BY THE NIGERIAN BAPTIST CONVENTION SOUTH- WEST CONFERENCE PRESIDENTS ON THE COMPULSORY USE OF HIJAB IN ALL SCHOOLS IN KWARA STATE.

DATE: 26TH MARCH 2021

TIME: 12PM

VENUE: First Baptist Church Ilorin.

We are here today to encourage, comfort, and empathize our dear brethren in Kwara State. We stand with you in this critical time and we are praying for you. Not just our Baptist brothers and sisters who have been attacked, but other Christians who have suffered for the sake of the gospel in the last few weeks in Kwara State.

We cry with you, but we also demand justice, equity and fairness from the state government and security agencies.

There is no gain saying that Christian mission organisations, as far back as the mid 18th century , 1865 to be precise, have and are still playing significant roles in providing qualitative primary and post primary education in Nigeria. The evidence of this can be seen in the number of mission schools established within Nigeria-Kwara State inclusive. Nigerians will recall that some Muslims attended our mission schools and they were not forced to change their religion, people in that category served the nation.

Worthy of note is the 1974 Education Law Edict of Kwara State signed by the then military administrator, Colonel Lasisi Bamigboye (Rtd) which categorically states and by interpretation, that the Voluntary Agency Institutions (i.e the mission schools) are not taken over by the government but, only the management of staff (the teachers) is the only thing the government of Kwara State is taken over. Furthermore, the edict states that the proprietors still retain right of ownership; names of schools remain as given by the proprietors; religious orientation and practices in the school’s remain generally undisturbed; the total tone of the institutions remains the responsibility of the Board of governors of the school as the main organ of the proprietors.

We have watched incredulously and painfully how some of our churches have been attacked and some of our brethren injured simply because they were asking for justice.

We saw again on Monday, March 22, how some churches were attacked even while their gates were firmly locked by throwing stones and dangerous objects into their premises. This shows that these are coordinated attacks on churches in Ilorin and the issue at hand is beyond wearing hijabs in our schools. At least the schools were not opened that day.

We pray that the Lord will comfort all Christians in Ilorin who have been attacked and still carry the scars of such attacks. May the Lord heal you, may the Lord strengthen you and may He answer us speedily on this matter in Jesus’ name, amen. We charge you to endure more as our victory is at hand, the Lord will not fail us. Please be encouraged.

We appreciate the leaders of Kwara State Baptist Conference, the president and chairman, and the officers of Christian Association of Nigeria who have stood up bravely against arsonists and miscreants determined to destroy our heritage. We charge us all not to give up and continue in the pursuit of justice and fairness.

One question we must ponder on is, how come this is happening now? How did the past governments in Kwara State manage to avert such upheaval? And that’s why we are calling on the Kwara State government to remember that its first duty is protection of citizens’ lives and properties. We ask the government not to forget that all lives matter irrespective of their faiths, we remind the government that Christians too matter in this state and we deserve protection as well. Our properties like churches, schools, buses and houses ought to be protected as we are tax payers too. We are not just important during election period but at all moments. Allowing thugs and miscreants to terrorise innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing hijab in our schools call to question the duty of government in protecting all and sundry. This should not be allowed to continue, our dear governor.

We also ask the government to toe the path of honour in allowing the rule of law to prevail. There’s a matter in court over the hijab matter and one would have thought that the government will wait for its determination since the lower court ruled that status quo should be maintained, we ask the government to respect this. If we all continue to disobey our courts which are legally empowered to interpret our Constitution, there will be anarchy. This will not augur well for us all.

Nonetheless, we are making use of this opportunity to express our unreserved concern and to make appeal to Kwara State government under the leadership of His Excellency Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to make use of his political office:

1. It is high time the Kwara State government started considering returning mission schools to the original owners as we have seen in Lagos and Ogun States, heaven will not fall as we built these schools originally. As Baptists, we have shown in these two states that we have what it takes to maintain and cater for our schools-staff and students, and we are willing to accept what belong to us originally.

2. To be unbiased in the discharge of orders as pertaining the wearing of hijab in the mission schools since the matter is still in the Supreme Court with the State surely served by the Supreme Court and to allow the rule of law reign supreme as regards wearing of hijab in Christian mission schools.

3. For the interest of peace and uninterrupted educational system, any Muslim parents who wants his/her child or children to wear hijab compulsorily should honourably withdraw his/her child or children to Muslim established schools instead of causing mayhem in the mission schools.

4. To allow the Christian mission schools operate in accordance to the provision of the 1974 Education Law Edict of Kwara State.

5. To facilitate educational policy that will engender and not endanger the peaceful coexistence in all educational facilities in the state.

6. To not politicise the issue of wearing hijab in Christian mission schools as these schools have the statutory uniforms expected for all pupils and students to wear each time they come to school.

7. To curb civil and religious societies irrespective of their religious affiliations from promoting campaigns capable of disrupting the peace and smooth operation of the mission schools and their immediate environments.

8. To mediate with fair and justice between all concerned stakeholders to allow for peace to reign in the matter as the future of the pupils and students of these affected mission schools are in jeopardy.

We encourage Christians in Kwara to stand firm, unmovable and toe the path of law and order knowing that our God will surely continue to fight for us.

Thank you.

Signed by

1. Rev. Dr. Victor S. A. Dada

President, Kwara Baptist Conference

2. Rev. Dr. S. A. Adekunle

President, Ibadan Baptist Conference

3. Rev. Dr. Victor Bamidele Akerele

President Lagos Central Baptist Conference

4. Rev. Dr. Matthew Olawale Awujoola

President, Lagos East Baptist Conference

5. Rev. Dr. Samuel Oladiran

President, Lagos West Baptist Conference

6. Rev. Dr. Thomas Niyi-Ojo

President, Ogbomoso Baptist Conference

7. Rev. Dr. Solomon Oyewale Oyeniyi

President, Ogun Baptist Conference

8. Rev. Dr. Gabriel Ola Olanrewaju

President, Oke-Ogun Baptist Conference

9. Rev. Dr. Saturday Ajayi Obateru

President, Ondo Baptist Conference

10. Rev. Dr. Paul Kolawole

President, Osun Baptist Conference

11. Rev. Dr. S. O. Eyitayo

President, Oyo Baptist Conference

12. Rev. Dr. Theophilus A. Ajala(Acting)

President, Kogi Baptist Conference

13. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel A Aribasoye

President, Ekiti Baptist Conference