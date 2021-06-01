News

Bank Fraud: EFCC, CIBN To Intensify Collaboration

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Speaking during a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Chairman of CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi stated that there was need to intensify collaboration and sought the support of the EFCC in sanitizing the financial sector. While noting that there are bad elements in the banking sector, he expressed optimism that the engagement with the EFCC will “foster advocacy, propose laws and its amendments, enhance character audit and uphold ethics and professionalism”.

He further requested EFCC’s assistance in training and certification that will assist the Institute in dealing with emerging challenges.

