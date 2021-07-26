Bandits Promise To Release Remaining Abducted Students – Kaduna Baptist

Kaduna Baptist conference has said the bandits who abducted the Bethel Baptist High School students have promised to release those still in their captivity among them.

Twenty-eight students were yesterday released after a ransom was reportedly paid.

Ishaya Jangado, president of Kaduna Baptist Conference, has now appealed to the parents of those elft behind to exercise patience.

Jangado said; “I have been talking with the bandits and they told me that the children would be released in batches and they have released the first batch of 28.

“I appealed to parents whose children are not among the first batch not to despair as they will be released too by the grace of God. If your child is not among those released don’t be disappointed, let’s keep praying.”

Isreal Akanji, president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention also revealed that the church did not pay any ransom to the bandits.

Akanji said; “A lot of efforts were made to ensure the release of the students. The number one effort was prayers, we prayed and prayed.

“We spoke to security agents, we spoke to the governor of Kaduna state and he promised that he was going to do his best to ensure the release of the children.

“We have waited, it is about three weeks now and finally we are grateful that we have this batch that has come.

“All together we have received 34 students out of the 121. We are still expecting 87 who have not come back yet.

“The children were just released by the people who abducted them. They kept them in a place and they called us and we went and carried them in our vehicles and brought them.

“Our prayer is that they will release the remaining students.

“I don’t know where you got your information. I have heard a lot of information in the media. Some said we paid N60 million, some said we paid N100m.”