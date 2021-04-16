Bandits Now Operate In 24 States – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that bandits now operate in 24 out of the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said this on Thursday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondence Chapel, Abuja, chaired by former Senate leader, Ali Ndume.

“At least, 24 out of 36 States of Nigeria now have serious farmers and herdsmen crisis involving killings. Without ranching laws, herdsmen may soon be at every doorstep and that this will compromise farming and food security across the country.

“Herdsmen attacks on farmers will only end when open grazing is completely eliminated. Many countries in the world including those in Africa have embraced ranching,” Ortom said.

Speaking on the growing kidnapping, he said, “The rise in kidnappings of all categories of people across the country is a dangerous trend. We don’t know who is telling the truth. But as it stands, there is a strong allegation that desperate politicians brought into the country foreign mercenaries to help them win elections.”

Ndume, however, accused Ortom and other leaders of masterminding the ethnic tension in the country.

According to him, the political class don’t fight openly but are known to pitch the people against each other.

“About 11 soldiers were killed in Benue and as I speak, not one person has been arrested. Instead, Ortom is telling us that the perpetrator will be brought to justice. Let me tell the governor and other elected leaders that they will account for those killed in their states.”