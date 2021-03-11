Bandits Must Be Wiped Out Immediately – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that bandit must be wiped out with immediate effect.

According to him, banditry poses danger as it has driven farmers from their land thereby putting food security at risk.

He said this on Wednesday at the presentation of the 2020 Annual Security Report in Kaduna.

“Banditry has severely impacted the rural economy and shaken the confidence of citizens,” he said

“It has driven farmers from their land, putting food security at risk, displaced communities, stolen property and deprived people of their right to life.

“We must put a stop to these criminal acts and enable our people to live their lives in peace and safety. This is a most urgent task.”

El-rufai said his state will not grant amnesty to bandits nor engage them in dialogue.

He said, “We will neither negotiate with criminals of any description nor support any grant of amnesty.

“Criminal gangs, bandits, insurgents and ethno-religious militias made a conscious choice to challenge Nigeria’s sovereignty and menace our citizens.

“These criminals must be wiped out immediately and without hesitation.

“I am assured by the recent directive given to the federal security agencies to wipe out such gun-wielding criminals by the president.”