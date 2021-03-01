Bandits Kill Catholic Preacher, Other In Kaduna

Unknown armed bandits reportedly killed seven persons, including a Catholic preacher in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas in northern Kaduna.

Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement confirmed the incident.

Aruwan said gunmen stormed Kutura station in the Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna, killing three innocent residents, identified as Michael Shadari, Danlami Shaban, and a Clement Aura Bili, Catholic priest.

He further revealed that bandits also invaded the Kajinjiri village people in Igabi, killing about two residents identified to be Ibrahim Rabi’u and one Abdulrahman-Mohammad.

The statement released confirmed that Kamal Murtala, one of those who suffered an attack, is receiving treatment at a nearby facility after sustaining a gunshot injury.

Also, in Rago village, in the same Igabi Local Government Area, armed gunmen killed two residents identified; one Alhaji Ibrahim Iro and another Muhammadu-Rabiu.

Samuel, Nasir El-Rufai, the state government, expressed sadness at the incidents and also sent his sympathy to the families of those who lost their loved ones during the attacks while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

He also quoted the governor as wishing the injured victim from Kajinjiri village quick recovery.