Bandits In Nigeria Have Foreign Sponsors – NSCDC Boss

The bandits operating in Nigeria have foreign sponsors. This is according to the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi.

Audi said this on Wednesday while speaking at a training workshop for state commandants of the NSCDC which held in Abuja.

He advised collaboration among security agencies towards tackling the security problem in the country.

“Following how events are unfolding in the country, we are experiencing a serious conflict that I think in the history of Nigeria, this is about the first conflict that will give us a serious problem and the conflict is called asymmetric war.

“We have had in the past some semblance of this type of war but the proper manifestation of it is the one we are seeing ow and asymmetric war is a war that requires all hands to be on deck if we really want to deal with it and nip it in the bud.

“These guys are serious; these guys have international sponsors, so we need to come together,” the NSCDC boss said.

Audi advised security agencies against what he called service supremacy and rivalry which he says will be a challenge to the collaboration needed to win the war against bandits.

He added, “Civil defence will do our best to make sure that these security incidences are curbed and totally eliminated.”