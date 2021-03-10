Headline

Bandits Feel Everyone Is Against Them Sheikh Gumi

What Will Happened To Nigeria If FG Keeps Detaining El-Zakzaky, Dasuki - Popular Islamic Scholar
Sheikh Ahmed Gumi/dailynigerian.com

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi has advised the Federal Government to use non-kinetic means to tackle the issue of banditry in the north.

Gumi who spoke to Daily Post said the use of kinetic force was responsible for the current insecurity issue in the North.

According to him, the bandits feel, “everybody is against them,” hence they are vicious and aggressively fighting for survival.

He said, “Honestly speaking, there has to be a synergy of armed forces acting towards tackling insecurity. They should adopt the non-kinetic approach which should be about 80 percent because these people are ordinary Nigerians.

“Government should meet and dialogue with them because they are ready to listen. If the Government can apply the non-kinetic approach, it would have taken care of about 90 percent of the problem. So the 10 percent is where the kinetic comes into play.

“The use of kinetic force is what led to what we are having now. They think it’s an ethnic cleansing where everybody is against them, and they are fighting for survival, very vicious and aggressive.”

