Bandits Don’t Deserve To Live – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that he believes that bandits don’t deserve to live.

The governor said that Kaduna people are targeted because he has refused to negotiate with bandits.

Sounding a note of warning, El-rufai said bandits operating in Kaduna are “most likely going to end up dead”.

He said: “I think that the bandits and their leaders decided to collectively target Kaduna state because of the position we have taken that we will not negotiate with them, that we will not give them a penny of taxpayers’ money.

“The first thing to do is wipe these bandits out.

“Whoever comes to Kaduna for the purpose of banditry or kidnapping is most likely going to end up dead.”

He called for an intensity in military effort as a solution to banditry.

“We believe that the solution to this banditry problem is to intensify military operations from the air or the ground and wipe all of them out.

“ Nigerian Army and security agencies, as an immediate step, need to acquire advanced weaponry to combat insecurity.

“ We don’t think bandit deserves to live,” El-rufai added.