Bandits Demand N50m Over Kidnapped RCCG Member

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Kaduna kidnapped by bandits on their way to Kafanchan from Kaduna have been placed on a N50million ransom.

A senior Pastor of the Church who confirmed the contact and the amount, explained that the eight members were kidnapped from the church bus at about 6:00 p.m while on their way for a church assignment.

The RCCG cleric, who is a Special Assistant to the General Overseer assured, “It’s true. It happened around 6:00 p.m. They are asking for N50 million.”

He said that the abducted persons were adult missionaries, male and female, from Kaduna Province 1 going to Kafanchan for prayer work.

Recall that an engineer, Mr Eje Kenny Faraday, said “he narrowly escaped being a victim,” had broken the news on his Facebook wall with the photograph of the empty bus around 7.00 p.m. on Friday.

He posted on his Facebook wall, “All passengers in the bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road, Kilometre 63 from Kaduna.”

The inscription on the side of the bus reads, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna.”