Bandits Attack: Kaduna Govt Confirms Abduction Of Students, Teachers

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that bandits have abducted Primary School students and teachers in LEA Primary School in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He, however, said the number of abductees is yet to be ascertained.

“The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area,” he said

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” he added.

