Headline

Bandits Are Terrorists – Lawmaker Namdas

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1
abdulrazaq namdas

Lawmaker Abdulrazaq Namdas representing Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa/Tounga federal constituency of Adamawa State has said bandits should be addressed as terrorists.

He said this while at a conference in Abuja while speaking on conflict reporting.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Army, people who rape, kill and kidnap for ransom have gone beyond banditry.

“Some people who are being called bandits may not necessarily be bandits, they are terrorists because they have moved one step forward.

“The kind of weapons they use is no longer for banditry, not even armed robbery. They are attempting to bring down jets and it means that there is a serious matter,” he stated.

He urged the media to henceforth addressing the criminals in the appropriate terms.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Covid-19 Lockdown: Warri Group Threatens Reprisal After Soldier Kills Member

Anti-Open Grazing: Buy Land If You Want To Do Ranching – Delta Govt

3 hours ago
Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

Igboho: Nothing Last Forever, Yoruba Koya Tells Buhari, Malami, Buratai, Others

13 hours ago

Aso Villa Staff Warned Against Disclosing Confidential Information

15 hours ago

JUST IN: CBN Announces Stop Of Forex Sale To Bureau De Change Operators

18 hours ago
Back to top button