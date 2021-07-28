Bandits Are Terrorists – Lawmaker Namdas

Lawmaker Abdulrazaq Namdas representing Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa/Tounga federal constituency of Adamawa State has said bandits should be addressed as terrorists.

He said this while at a conference in Abuja while speaking on conflict reporting.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Army, people who rape, kill and kidnap for ransom have gone beyond banditry.

“Some people who are being called bandits may not necessarily be bandits, they are terrorists because they have moved one step forward.

“The kind of weapons they use is no longer for banditry, not even armed robbery. They are attempting to bring down jets and it means that there is a serious matter,” he stated.

He urged the media to henceforth addressing the criminals in the appropriate terms.